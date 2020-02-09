Medical workers treat patients in an isolated intensive care unit at a hospital in Wuhan. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
Hopes of coronavirus peak ahead as outbreak on brink of surpassing Sars’ grim death toll
- The number of fatalities continues to rise but signs of stabilisation in new cases at the epicentre
- Dramatic reduction in rate of infection could come later this month, epidemiologist says
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Medical workers treat patients in an isolated intensive care unit at a hospital in Wuhan. Photo: Chinatopix via AP