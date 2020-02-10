Paramilitary police on the streets of Beijing last week. Checks have been stepped up amid tight travel restrictions to curb the outbreak. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s tough measures to curb spread of coronavirus force criminal suspects out of hiding
- Harsh restrictions and extensive road checks across the country make it too hard for some to get past police
- Man wanted for murder who had evaded authorities for more than a decade is among those who have turned themselves in
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
