Ethiopian Airlines says it will continue flying to China. The routes are among its most profitable. Photo: Shutterstock
China /  Society

Coronavirus: Ethiopian Airlines refuses to bow to pressure to halt flights to China

  • State-owned carrier’s chief says it wouldn’t be ‘morally acceptable’ to stop flying to the country, and it will stand with its ‘Chinese brothers and sisters’
  • Dozens of airlines have cancelled or reduced services to the nation amid the virus outbreak, including two East African rivals
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Jevans Nyabiage
Jevans Nyabiage

Updated: 6:45am, 11 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Ethiopian Airlines says it will continue flying to China. The routes are among its most profitable. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
Jevans Nyabiage

Jevans Nyabiage

Kenyan journalist Jevans Nyabiage is South China Morning Post's first Africa correspondent. Based in Nairobi, Jevans keeps an eye on China-Africa relations and also Chinese investments, ranging from infrastructure to energy and metal, on the continent.

Coronavirus outbreak