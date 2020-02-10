Shanghai’s new infectious disease hospital is being built in suburban Jinshan in the southwest – far from its glitzy financial district and the Bund. Photo: Kyodo
Shanghai building new infectious disease hospital for coronavirus patients
- City is the latest of more than a dozen in China racing to open facilities to treat growing number of cases
- It will be an extension of public health clinic and will have negative pressure wards, where air flows in but not out, and 200 beds
