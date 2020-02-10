Medical workers take in patients at a cultural building converted into a treatment centre for coronavirus cases in Wuhan. Photo: Xinhua
Online cries for help in a Chinese city under coronavirus siege
- Relatives of people infected in Wuhan are resorting to the internet to try to get hospital care for their family members
- From WeChat groups to city hotlines, desperate children seek help for their parents
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Medical workers take in patients at a cultural building converted into a treatment centre for coronavirus cases in Wuhan. Photo: Xinhua