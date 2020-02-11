Michael Ryan, head of the World Health Organisation's Health Emergencies programme, and Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO’s director general, taking questions Monday at a briefing in Geneva, Switzerland, updating the situation regarding the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: WHO still urges quarantine and other ‘containment measures’ despite rising doubts
- ‘Our objective remains containment,’ says Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the World Health Organisation director general
- Taiwan researchers to take part by internet in research forum on Tuesday
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
