Michael Ryan, head of the World Health Organisation's Health Emergencies programme, and Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO’s director general, taking questions Monday at a briefing in Geneva, Switzerland, updating the situation regarding the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Society

Coronavirus: WHO still urges quarantine and other ‘containment measures’ despite rising doubts

  • ‘Our objective remains containment,’ says Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the World Health Organisation director general
  • Taiwan researchers to take part by internet in research forum on Tuesday
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Bhavan Jaipragas
Bhavan Jaipragas

Updated: 3:38am, 11 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Michael Ryan, head of the World Health Organisation's Health Emergencies programme, and Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO’s director general, taking questions Monday at a briefing in Geneva, Switzerland, updating the situation regarding the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan is Asia Correspondent for the SCMP, covering breaking news, politics, diplomacy, trade and Southeast Asian macroeconomic trends. His work for the Post's Asia desk also focuses on the region's multifaceted interactions with the United States and China. A Singapore native, Bhavan previously worked for Agence France-Presse.

Coronavirus outbreak