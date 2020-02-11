The video showed mask-wearing dancers at a temporary hospital in Wuhan. Photo: Xinhua
Wuhan’s dancing coronavirus patients provide moment of light relief for Chinese looking to keep their spirits up
- State media highlights widely circulated clip from makeshift hospital as ‘amazing example’ of how people are trying to stay positive
- Footage proves popular on social media, but some web users remind people not to overlook problems such as shortages of equipment and poor hygiene
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
