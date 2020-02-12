While more than 100 deaths were recorded in a single day, the number of new cases has been steadily falling. Photo: AFP
Deadly coronavirus renamed Covid-19 as hopes rise disease will peak in China soon
- One hundred deaths reported in a single day for first time, but one leading specialist predicts the outbreak will plateau by the end of the month
- First senior heads roll as Beijing tries to contain public anger over outbreak of deadly respiratory disease
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
