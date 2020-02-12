Chinese Vice-premier Sun Chunlan (centre) visits a temporary hospital converted from a gymnasium in Wuhan, Hubei province, on Tuesday. Hubei health authorities reported 94 new deaths attributable to the coronavirus, and 1,638 newly confirmed cases. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: China’s Hubei province reports 94 new deaths, 1,638 new confirmed cases
- Hubei’s latest death toll and number of confirmed cases are both lower than counts from day earlier
Topic | Disease
Chinese Vice-premier Sun Chunlan (centre) visits a temporary hospital converted from a gymnasium in Wuhan, Hubei province, on Tuesday. Hubei health authorities reported 94 new deaths attributable to the coronavirus, and 1,638 newly confirmed cases. Photo: Xinhua