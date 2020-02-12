Chinese Vice-premier Sun Chunlan (centre) visits a temporary hospital converted from a gymnasium in Wuhan, Hubei province, on Tuesday. Hubei health authorities reported 94 new deaths attributable to the coronavirus, and 1,638 newly confirmed cases. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Society

Coronavirus: China’s Hubei province reports 94 new deaths, 1,638 new confirmed cases

  • Hubei’s latest death toll and number of confirmed cases are both lower than counts from day earlier
Topic |   Disease
Robert Delaney
Robert Delaney

Updated: 6:46am, 12 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Chinese Vice-premier Sun Chunlan (centre) visits a temporary hospital converted from a gymnasium in Wuhan, Hubei province, on Tuesday. Hubei health authorities reported 94 new deaths attributable to the coronavirus, and 1,638 newly confirmed cases. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney is the Post’s North America bureau chief. He spent 11 years in China as a language student and correspondent for Dow Jones Newswires and Bloomberg, and continued covering the country as a correspondent and an academic after leaving. His debut novel, The Wounded Muse, draws on actual events that played out in Beijing while he lived there.

Disease