Coronavirus: top Chinese expert says family isolation curbs outbreak, contradicting claims in Beijing

  • Chief expert of China’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention says studies show 83 per cent of clusters of cases occur within families
  • But briefing comes a day after Beijing city government opts to move people out of family isolation because household clusters show they fail to self-monitor adequately
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 3:08pm, 12 Feb, 2020

Passengers wear masks and raincoats at Beijing Station on Monday to protect themselves from the coronavirus. Photo: Kyodo
