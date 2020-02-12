Urged to action by President Xi Jinping, nationwide measures tighten control over health as well as speech, including criticism of Communist Party and government. Photo: Reuters
Chinese authorities say coronavirus control at heart of clampdown on 10 broad categories of crime
- Beijing announces sweeping measures to curb rumours about outbreak, scam sales of masks and goggles, and violation of quarantine conditions
- Measures also laid out to tackle causes of social panic, ‘stirring up public sentiment, or disrupting order, especially maliciously attacking party and government’
