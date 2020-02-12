Many families have struggled to arrange hospital treatment for their relatives, including this woman whose daughter was filmed banging a gong on her balcony shouting for help. Photo: Weibo
China /  Society

‘It’s the pneumonia everybody in China knows about’ – but many deaths will never appear in official coronavirus figures

  • Wuhan’s overburdened health workers are unable to confirm many of those who died were suffering from Covid-19, which means they will not show up in official figures
  • The families of those who die at home are also denied the comfort of being able to make proper funeral arrangements
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 10:00pm, 12 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Many families have struggled to arrange hospital treatment for their relatives, including this woman whose daughter was filmed banging a gong on her balcony shouting for help. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang is a society reporter with the South China Morning Post. She likes to write human-interest stories and has written many about people living on the fringes of society. She believes there's no story or person that's too small.

Coronavirus outbreak