Many families have struggled to arrange hospital treatment for their relatives, including this woman whose daughter was filmed banging a gong on her balcony shouting for help. Photo: Weibo
‘It’s the pneumonia everybody in China knows about’ – but many deaths will never appear in official coronavirus figures
- Wuhan’s overburdened health workers are unable to confirm many of those who died were suffering from Covid-19, which means they will not show up in official figures
- The families of those who die at home are also denied the comfort of being able to make proper funeral arrangements
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Many families have struggled to arrange hospital treatment for their relatives, including this woman whose daughter was filmed banging a gong on her balcony shouting for help. Photo: Weibo