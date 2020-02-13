Medical workers transfer a patient in the isolation ward for coronavirus patients at a hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Wuhan doctors battle outbreak in diapers as masks rub their faces raw
- ‘When doctors and nurses are in the ward, they cannot eat, drink or go to the bathroom,’ Wuhan media briefing is told
- Doctors and nurses ‘have bloody marks on the bridges of their noses’ from mask-related skin irritation, says Ma Xin, a doctor brought in to battle the outbreak
