A CDC official monitors the arrival of evacuees from China at a US Marine base in San Diego, California, on February 5. Photo: US Marine Corps/Lance Cpl Krysten Houk via AFP
Coronavirus: US dependence on China for pharmaceutical ingredients will hinder outbreak response, lawmakers are told
- Capitol Hill hearing comes only days after the Trump administration proposes sweeping cuts to public health agencies and scientific research
- Other vulnerabilities in the supply chain could affect the flow of gloves, masks and materials used in patient isolation, former CDC director says
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
