Some couples have had to cancel their Valentine’s Day plans because of the outbreak. Photo: AFP
Valentine’s Day flower trade wilts in China as businesses take hit from coronavirus outbreak
- It’s usually the busiest time of the year for florists, but ‘80 per cent of flower shops and markets have been forced to close’
- Many people have had to cancel plans amid lockdowns and other measures to contain the outbreak
