Some couples have had to cancel their Valentine’s Day plans because of the outbreak. Photo: AFP
China /  Society

Valentine’s Day flower trade wilts in China as businesses take hit from coronavirus outbreak

  • It’s usually the busiest time of the year for florists, but ‘80 per cent of flower shops and markets have been forced to close’
  • Many people have had to cancel plans amid lockdowns and other measures to contain the outbreak
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou

Updated: 10:30am, 14 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Some couples have had to cancel their Valentine’s Day plans because of the outbreak. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou joined the South China Morning Post's Beijing bureau in 2010. She covers China's diplomatic relations and has reported on topics such as Sino-US relations, China-India disputes, and reactions to the North Korea nuclear crisis, as well as other general news.

Coronavirus outbreak