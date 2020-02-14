Massimiliano Martigli Jiang makes his point in a video that has received wide media coverage in Italy. Photo: Handout
China /  Society

I am not a virus, I am a human being: Italian-Chinese man’s video spreads anti-racist message on social media

  • After displays of xenophobia since the coronavirus outbreak began, public plea in Florence prompts ‘beautiful’ response
  • Video is widely shared on Facebook, amid wave of social media campaigns such as Twitter hashtag #JeNeSuisPasUnVirus
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Laurie Chen
Laurie Chen

Updated: 9:30am, 14 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Massimiliano Martigli Jiang makes his point in a video that has received wide media coverage in Italy. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen

Laurie Chen joined the Post in 2017 after completing a master's degree in journalism at City University, London. Originally from the UK, she studied English literature at University College London.

Coronavirus outbreak