The Red Cross Society of Hubei has also been criticised for its botched handling of medical supplies distribution to frontline doctors and nurses. Photo: EPA-EFE
State-backed charity in Wuhan under fire over coronavirus donations

  • Local branch of the Charity General Association funnelled more than US$387 million to the city government
  • Critics say it should have done its job and distributed the money itself
Updated: 8:30am, 14 Feb, 2020

