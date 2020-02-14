A passenger at a Beijing railway station covers her head and body with plastic bags for added protection against the coronavirus. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Hubei province reports 4,823 new cases and 116 more deaths
- Latest figures follow the roll-out this week of expanded diagnostic criteria amid a purge of party officials in Hubei
- Total mainland cases now at more than 64,627 and deaths at 1,483
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
A passenger at a Beijing railway station covers her head and body with plastic bags for added protection against the coronavirus. Photo: EPA-EFE