A passenger at a Beijing railway station covers her head and body with plastic bags for added protection against the coronavirus. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Society

Coronavirus: Hubei province reports 4,823 new cases and 116 more deaths

  • Latest figures follow the roll-out this week of expanded diagnostic criteria amid a purge of party officials in Hubei
  • Total mainland cases now at more than 64,627 and deaths at 1,483
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill

Updated: 8:03am, 14 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

A passenger at a Beijing railway station covers her head and body with plastic bags for added protection against the coronavirus. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Owen Churchill

Owen Churchill

Owen joined the Post as US correspondent in 2018 after several years working as a reporter and editor in China. He covers US-China relations, trade, and wider issues concerning China's global presence. A co-founder of the Shanghai-based news outlet Sixth Tone, he is an alumnus of London's School of Oriental and African Studies and Fudan University in Shanghai.

Coronavirus outbreak