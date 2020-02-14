Zhang Jiapeng went to the hospital where his wife works with a wedding anniversary message. The couple have been separated by coronavirus controls for weeks. Photo: Handout
As Chinese coronavirus nurse cares for her patients, courier husband delivers wedding anniversary message

  • Love in the time of coronavirus: how work and duty keep Shaanxi couple apart on their anniversary but a simple sign crosses distance between them
  • She’s been caring for patients in isolation with new virus strain since last month; he’s on the streets up to 15 hours a day, delivering essentials to people’s doors
Laura Zhou
Updated: 1:47pm, 14 Feb, 2020

