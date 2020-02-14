A biotech firm has prepared plasma from recovered coronavirus patients for use on the sick. Photo: China Daily via Reuters
Plea for plasma after positive results with coronavirus patients in China
- Health of critically ill people treated with antibodies from recovered patients improved in tests, biotech company says
- But experts urge caution to ensure appropriate consent and collection
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
