Feng Chuncui (right) pictured on the ward with two other Covid-19 patients. Photo: Handout
‘I had no choice but to be strong’: how one Chinese doctor survived coronavirus
- Feng Chuncui, a gynaecologist from Hubei province, was diagnosed with the illness during the Lunar New Year holiday and spent weeks in quarantine
- The 53-year-old describes what it was like to learn she was suffering from Covid-19 and how she fought her way to a full recovery
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Feng Chuncui (right) pictured on the ward with two other Covid-19 patients. Photo: Handout