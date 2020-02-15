Tributes to Li Wenliang lie outside Wuhan Central Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, a day after his death. Photo: EPA-EFE
Li Wenliang: an ‘ordinary hero’ at the centre of the coronavirus storm
- In a self-criticism to his employer, Li said he had no authority to ‘release inaccurate information’
- He promised to keep in line with the Communist Party ‘in thought and action’
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Tributes to Li Wenliang lie outside Wuhan Central Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, a day after his death. Photo: EPA-EFE