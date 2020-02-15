Tributes to Li Wenliang lie outside Wuhan Central Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, a day after his death. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Society

Li Wenliang: an ‘ordinary hero’ at the centre of the coronavirus storm

  • In a self-criticism to his employer, Li said he had no authority to ‘release inaccurate information’
  • He promised to keep in line with the Communist Party ‘in thought and action’
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Guo Rui and Jane Cai

Updated: 11:00am, 15 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Tributes to Li Wenliang lie outside Wuhan Central Hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, a day after his death. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Guo Rui

Guo Rui

Guo Rui is a China reporter covering elite politics, domestic policies, environmental protection, civil society, and social movement. She is also a documentary filmmaker, recording modern Chinese history and social issues through film.

Jane Cai

Jane Cai

Jane Cai, CFA, is the Beijing Bureau Chief of the South China Morning Post. She has been covering China's economic, financial, business and political news since the early 2000s.

Coronavirus outbreak