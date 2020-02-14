Many health workers are thought to have been infected at the start of the outbreak. Photo: AFP
China /  Society

Chinese medical staff paying ‘too high a price’ in battle to curb coronavirus

  • Authorities confirm that 1,716 health care workers have been infected with Covid-19, many of whom are thought to have become infected when there was not enough protective clothing for them
  • Numbers affected are greater than those recorded during the 2003 Sars outbreak and one specialist warned this increased the risk of cross-transmission in hospitals
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
SCMP
Josephine Ma and Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 9:59pm, 14 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Many health workers are thought to have been infected at the start of the outbreak. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Josephine Ma

Josephine Ma

Josephine Ma is China editor-at-large. She has been covering China news for the South China Morning Post for more than 20 years, most recently as China editor. As a Beijing correspondent, she reported on everything from the Sars outbreak in 2003 to the Lhasa riot and Beijing Olympics in 2008.

Zhuang Pinghui

Zhuang Pinghui

Based in Beijing, Zhuang Pinghui joined the Post in 2004 to report on China. She covers a range of issues including policy, healthcare, culture and society.

Coronavirus outbreak