Many health workers are thought to have been infected at the start of the outbreak. Photo: AFP
Chinese medical staff paying ‘too high a price’ in battle to curb coronavirus
- Authorities confirm that 1,716 health care workers have been infected with Covid-19, many of whom are thought to have become infected when there was not enough protective clothing for them
- Numbers affected are greater than those recorded during the 2003 Sars outbreak and one specialist warned this increased the risk of cross-transmission in hospitals
