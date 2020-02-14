Medical workers in protective suits check a CAT scan image of a patient at a community health service centre in Wuhan, Hubei province. Photo: China Daily via Reuters
Xi Jinping calls for overhaul of China’s health crisis response system
- President underlines need for biosecurity law in national security interest
- Tougher lockdown measures to combat coronavirus epidemic extended to more cities in Hubei province
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Medical workers in protective suits check a CAT scan image of a patient at a community health service centre in Wuhan, Hubei province. Photo: China Daily via Reuters