Du Zeyu cuts the hair of a local police officer in a meeting room at the station on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: Chinese find ways to help, from free haircuts for police to an open-air virtual classroom
- With all the salons still closed in his county, one hairstylist in southwest China is offering his services for those in need of a trim
- And a teacher trapped in her parents’ remote village is delivering lessons online after she rigged up her own signal booster
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
