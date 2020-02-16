Du Zeyu cuts the hair of a local police officer in a meeting room at the station on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
China /  Society

Coronavirus: Chinese find ways to help, from free haircuts for police to an open-air virtual classroom

  • With all the salons still closed in his county, one hairstylist in southwest China is offering his services for those in need of a trim
  • And a teacher trapped in her parents’ remote village is delivering lessons online after she rigged up her own signal booster
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 10:00pm, 16 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Du Zeyu cuts the hair of a local police officer in a meeting room at the station on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo

Mandy Zuo joined the Post in 2010 and reports on China. She has covered a wide range of subjects including policy, rural issues, culture and society. She worked in Beijing before relocating to Shanghai in 2014.

Coronavirus outbreak