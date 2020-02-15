Chen Qiushi’s current whereabouts are not known. Photo: AP
China /  Society

Missing Chinese citizen journalists highlight risks of telling Wuhan’s story during coronavirus outbreak

  • Chen Qiushi and Fang Bin had become well-known for their reports from the city at the centre of the Covid-19 outbreak, but both are now thought to have been taken away by the authorities
  • Tightly controlled state media has tried to put a positive gloss on the situation despite the rising death toll from the disease
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Linda Lew
Linda Lew

Updated: 4:23pm, 15 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Chen Qiushi’s current whereabouts are not known. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Linda Lew

Linda Lew

Born in China and raised in New Zealand, Linda joined the Post as a reporter in 2018. Previously, she freelanced for Chinese technology media site TechNode. She holds bachelor's degrees in arts and commerce from the University of Auckland, and has a master's in global business journalism from Tsinghua University.

Coronavirus outbreak