Tougher restrictions on travel have been imposed on Hubei province. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: China’s Hubei province orders everybody to stay home
- About 200,000 rural communities with 24 million people go into lockdown as other parts of the country start to ease restrictions on movement
- Bans on playing mahjong and cards, and road traffic limited to police vans, ambulances and other official vehicles
Topic | Health in China
Tougher restrictions on travel have been imposed on Hubei province. Photo: Xinhua