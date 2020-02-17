A US passenger arriving at the Haneda Airport, in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday after disembarking in Yokohama from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, where people have quarantined during a coronavirus outbreak. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus death toll rises to 1,770 as China reports 100 new fatalities in Hubei
- The World Health Organization said the future path of the Covid-19 epidemic is ‘impossible’ to predict
- The contagion has spread to at least 25 other countries, killing five outside mainland China
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
