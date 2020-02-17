A US passenger arriving at the Haneda Airport, in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday after disembarking in Yokohama from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, where people have quarantined during a coronavirus outbreak. Photo: AFP
China /  Society

Coronavirus death toll rises to 1,770 as China reports 100 new fatalities in Hubei

  • The World Health Organization said the future path of the Covid-19 epidemic is ‘impossible’ to predict
  • The contagion has spread to at least 25 other countries, killing five outside mainland China
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Cissy Zhou
Cissy Zhou

Updated: 7:47am, 17 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

A US passenger arriving at the Haneda Airport, in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday after disembarking in Yokohama from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, where people have quarantined during a coronavirus outbreak. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou

Cissy joined the SCMP in 2019. Prior to that, she has been a producer at BBC News and investigative reporter at CaiXin Media. She is interested in China's politics and economy.

Coronavirus outbreak