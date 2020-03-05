Medical workers carry out checks on coronavirus patients at a makeshift hospital in Wuhan. Photo: EPA-EFE
China may have ‘no new coronavirus cases’ outside Hubei by mid-March
- As new infections continue to decline, senior researcher working to control epidemic predicts situation could improve in Wuhan by end of month
- But death of 36-year-old man after he was discharged from hospital raises concern over whether patients are being released too soon
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
