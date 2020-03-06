A doctor cares for a child whose mother contracted Covid-19 at a hospital in China’s Hubei province. The baby did not show any signs of the disease. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: No new infections in China’s Hubei province outside disease epicentre
- For the first time since reporting began, new cases in Hubei province have been confined to Wuhan where outbreak originated
- Chinese expert predicts cases to peak in the province, outside its capital, by mid-March
