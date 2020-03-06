Temporary medical facilities have been set up throughout Wuhan to treat mild cases of Covid-19. Photo: EPA-EFE
Why did a ‘cured’ coronavirus patient die in China? His widow wants answers

  • Li Liang appeared to have recovered from a mild case of Covid-19 until his condition suddenly worsened at a temporary quarantine facility in Wuhan
  • Li’s wife held him in her arms as breath faded and his body went cold
Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 7:09pm, 6 Mar, 2020

