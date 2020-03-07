With its manufacturing bases back in full swing, China can help to supply the world with the millions of face masks it needs each month. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: can China use the epidemic to win friends and influence people?
- As the deadly disease spreads around the world, Beijing is keen to highlight its success in managing the outbreak, but analysts say it has to find the right balance
- In the meantime, with many of its factories back in full production, China can help meet the growing need for medical face masks and other protective gear
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
