Vice-Premier Sun Chunlan on an earlier visit to a social welfare institute in Wuhan. She is leading the government’s response to the crisis in the city. Photo: Xinhua
‘It’s all fake!’ Angry residents shout at Chinese Vice-Premier Sun Chunlan in coronavirus-hit Wuhan
- As senior official walks through locked down estate, locals yell out that it was cleaned up and grocery deliveries arranged in time for her visit
- Sun had been inspecting the distribution of necessities to households and afterwards told cadres to face up to the real problems
