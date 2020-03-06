Vice-Premier Sun Chunlan on an earlier visit to a social welfare institute in Wuhan. She is leading the government’s response to the crisis in the city. Photo: Xinhua
‘It’s all fake!’ Angry residents shout at Chinese Vice-Premier Sun Chunlan in coronavirus-hit Wuhan

  • As senior official walks through locked down estate, locals yell out that it was cleaned up and grocery deliveries arranged in time for her visit
  • Sun had been inspecting the distribution of necessities to households and afterwards told cadres to face up to the real problems
Jun Mai
Updated: 9:30pm, 6 Mar, 2020

