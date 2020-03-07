Health experts have observed that children seem to be less affected by the disease. Photo: Xinhua
Children may be just as vulnerable to coronavirus as adults, study finds
- Researchers looking at cases in Shenzhen say 2 per cent were kids under 15 at early stage of outbreak, but later it rose to 13 per cent
- Another study finds that among patients’ close contacts, children under 10 had nearly the same chance of becoming infected as other age groups
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Health experts have observed that children seem to be less affected by the disease. Photo: Xinhua