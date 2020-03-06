Hubei province reported no new cases of infection outside the provincial capital on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
Progress against coronavirus in China as new cases wane in epidemic hot zone
- Health official says country pressing ahead with vaccine development and one may be ready for emergency use next month
- Special task force member signals that lockdowns could soon be over but stops short of saying when
