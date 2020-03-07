Maria Van Kerkhove, acting head of the World Health Organisation’s emerging diseases unit, speaks about the coronavirus outbreak with WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: WHO official says there’s no evidence of ‘reinfected’ patients in China

  • Global health body also criticises the “tit-for-tat” imposition of travel restrictions between Japan and South Korea
  • ‘As the European Union, we should not be economically dependent on China in our supply chains to such an extent,’ German health minister says
Stuart Lau
Updated: 2:17am, 7 Mar, 2020

