Maria Van Kerkhove, acting head of the World Health Organisation’s emerging diseases unit, speaks about the coronavirus outbreak with WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: WHO official says there’s no evidence of ‘reinfected’ patients in China
- Global health body also criticises the “tit-for-tat” imposition of travel restrictions between Japan and South Korea
- ‘As the European Union, we should not be economically dependent on China in our supply chains to such an extent,’ German health minister says
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
