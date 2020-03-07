Medical workers receive a Covid-19 patient at a hospital in Wuhan where the new coronavirus outbreak began. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: China cases fall below 100 as world total climbs over 100,000
- The number of new infections on the mainland was just 99 on Saturday, with all but one of the cases outside Hubei province imported from overseas
- World Health Organisation warns against assuming the virus will subside like flu in warmer weather
