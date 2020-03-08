The central Chinese city of Wuhan went into lockdown in late January. Photo: Reuters
Are China-style lockdowns the answer to containing the coronavirus?

  • The World Health Organisation has praised Chinese efforts to reduce the spread of the pathogen but says there’s no one-size-fits-all model
  • Each country will have to weigh economic, health and political considerations to determine what works best for them, specialists say
Simone McCarthy
Updated: 11:00pm, 8 Mar, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak