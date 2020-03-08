More than two dozen people are still missing in the aftermath of the hotel collapse in Quanzhou, Fujian province. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Society

Investigators probe renovations at collapsed coronavirus hotel in China

  • Rescuers comb through the wreckage searching for more than two dozen missing
  • Construction work had reportedly been under way on the ground floor of the building
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Frank Tang
Frank Tang in Beijing

Updated: 10:18pm, 8 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

More than two dozen people are still missing in the aftermath of the hotel collapse in Quanzhou, Fujian province. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Frank Tang

Frank Tang

Frank Tang joined the SCMP in 2016 after a decade of China economy coverage and government policy analysis.

Coronavirus outbreak