More than two dozen people are still missing in the aftermath of the hotel collapse in Quanzhou, Fujian province. Photo: Xinhua
Investigators probe renovations at collapsed coronavirus hotel in China
- Rescuers comb through the wreckage searching for more than two dozen missing
- Construction work had reportedly been under way on the ground floor of the building
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
