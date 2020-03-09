South Korean government officials spray disinfectant in Daegu to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: China records lowest daily increase in new cases

  • 22 new deaths, while the day’s count of 40 infections is lowest in China since January 20, with all except 4 occurring in Wuhan
  • Italy passes South Korea in recording the most confirmed cases outside China
Updated: 9:56am, 9 Mar, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak