Shen Cong’s parents had been searching for him since he was abducted in 2005. Photo: Handout
Chinese parents reunited with teenage son kidnapped as a baby in ‘Aunt Mei’ case
- Shen Cong, taken from the family home in Guangzhou 15 years ago, was found in a nearby city last week
- He was one of nine children abducted by a gang, but police say there is no evidence of a woman alleged to be the go-between
