Shen Cong’s parents had been searching for him since he was abducted in 2005. Photo: Handout
China /  Society

Chinese parents reunited with teenage son kidnapped as a baby in ‘Aunt Mei’ case

  • Shen Cong, taken from the family home in Guangzhou 15 years ago, was found in a nearby city last week
  • He was one of nine children abducted by a gang, but police say there is no evidence of a woman alleged to be the go-between
Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 5:15pm, 9 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Shen Cong’s parents had been searching for him since he was abducted in 2005. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang

Phoebe Zhang is a society reporter with the South China Morning Post. She likes to write human-interest stories and has written many about people living on the fringes of society. She believes there's no story or person that's too small.

China Society