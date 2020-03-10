Wuhan party secretary Wang Zhonglin (third from left) pictured on a visit to medical workers. Photo: Handout
Wuhan Communist chiefs praise city’s ‘heroic’ residents after plan to teach them to be grateful over coronavirus outbreak backfires

  • Proposal to mount a ‘gratitude education campaign’ prompts furious backlash from people at the centre of the Covid-19 outbreak
  • Party leaders shift focus on praise for city’s sacrifice after suggestion they should be grateful to Xi Jinping prompts torrent of criticism on social media
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Jun Mai
Jun Mai

Updated: 7:30am, 10 Mar, 2020

Jun Mai is an award-winning journalist covering China's political and social news. He writes about China's elite politics, general policies and social activism. He is currently based in Beijing.

