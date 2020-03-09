The coronavirus epidemic appears to be subsiding in China allowing some normal life to resume. Photo: AFP
Months still to go in global coronavirus spread, top Chinese scientist warns

  • Epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan says disease will keep extending its reach around the world and China’s southern manufacturing hub should shift gears to stop imported cases
  • Covid-19 on track to becoming endemic, according to Hong Kong specialist
Linda Lew
Updated: 8:20pm, 9 Mar, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak: All stories