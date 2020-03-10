About half the children at the Mata School in Zizhou county in Shaanxi province do not have access to online classes. Photo: Handout
How the coronavirus deepens the classroom divide for China’s schoolchildren
- Education authorities have ordered schools to conduct online lessons but the families of many rural pupils can’t afford to tap into cyberspace
- Other parents must leave their sons and daughters unattended at home as they continue to go to the office
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
About half the children at the Mata School in Zizhou county in Shaanxi province do not have access to online classes. Photo: Handout