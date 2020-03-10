US President Donald Trump with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar (left) and Centres for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield (right) in Atlanta, Georgia last week. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Mixed US messages as leading health official Nancy Messonnier warns of spread while Donald Trump downplays it
- Nancy Messonnier of the Centres of Disease Control warns that ‘many people’ will be exposed to the virus over the next two years
- US President Donald Trump persists with playing down the significance of widespread transmission in the country
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
US President Donald Trump with Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar (left) and Centres for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield (right) in Atlanta, Georgia last week. Photo: Reuters