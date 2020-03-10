Restaurants and bars closed down in the centre of Florence. Photo: DPA
Italy’s lockdown goes nationwide as Europe sees coronavirus cases rising across continent
- Streets empty after nation of 60 million was told to stay at home as Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte warns ‘the future of Italy is in our hands’
- Every EU country has now reported cases of Covid-19 as it spreads across continent even as China sees number of cases drop
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Restaurants and bars closed down in the centre of Florence. Photo: DPA