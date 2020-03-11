Ai Fen was reprimanded by a hospital supervisor for “spreading rumours” after she shared a patient’s diagnostic report on WeChat. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: Wuhan doctor says officials muzzled her for sharing report on WeChat
- Hospital emergency department head Ai Fen tells magazine she posted information on Sars-like virus in December and sounded alarm
- Her interview, suggesting an opportunity for authorities to issue early warning had been missed, was later deleted
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Ai Fen was reprimanded by a hospital supervisor for “spreading rumours” after she shared a patient’s diagnostic report on WeChat. Photo: Handout