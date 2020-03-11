Inmates at Taipei Prison make face masks on sewing machines, churning out 1,000 pieces daily. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Taiwan gears up prison labour to meet demand for face masks
- Inmate serving time for drugs and firearms offences says work in sewing machine shop gives convicts sense of purpose and self esteem
- Prison official says machinists volunteer to work overtime and through their breaks
