The passengers were met off the plane by soldiers from the 33rd Chemical Warfare Group. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Society

Coronavirus: Taiwan deploys chemical warfare team at airport to disinfect 361 citizens repatriated from Wuhan

  • Soldiers douse passengers and their luggage with disinfectant on their arrival at Taoyuan International Airport
  • Returnees also given medical checks before being taken away for a 14-night stay at one of three isolation centres on the island
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 8:00pm, 11 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

The passengers were met off the plane by soldiers from the 33rd Chemical Warfare Group. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung covers major news in Taiwan, ranging from presidential and parliament elections to killer earthquakes and typhoons. Most of his reports focus on Taiwan’s relations with China, specifically on the impact and possible developments of cross-strait relations under the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party and mainland-friendly Kuomintang governments. Before starting work at the South China Morning Post in 2006, he wrote for Reuters and AFP for more than 12 years.

Coronavirus outbreak