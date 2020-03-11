The passengers were met off the plane by soldiers from the 33rd Chemical Warfare Group. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Taiwan deploys chemical warfare team at airport to disinfect 361 citizens repatriated from Wuhan
- Soldiers douse passengers and their luggage with disinfectant on their arrival at Taoyuan International Airport
- Returnees also given medical checks before being taken away for a 14-night stay at one of three isolation centres on the island
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
