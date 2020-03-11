All international travellers entering Beijing, China’s capital, are now expected to self-isolate for 14 days as part of anti-coronavirus measures. Photo: Xinhua
Coronavirus: Chinese capital says all international visitors must agree to 14-day self-quarantine
- Owner of Beijing-based tour company fears for business, saying ‘Everyone is scared. No one knows how long it is going to last’
- President of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China says measures amount to a ‘de facto travel ban’
