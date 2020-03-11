All international travellers entering Beijing, China’s capital, are now expected to self-isolate for 14 days as part of anti-coronavirus measures. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Society

Coronavirus: Chinese capital says all international visitors must agree to 14-day self-quarantine

  • Owner of Beijing-based tour company fears for business, saying ‘Everyone is scared. No one knows how long it is going to last’
  • President of the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China says measures amount to a ‘de facto travel ban’
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng

Updated: 8:36pm, 11 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

All international travellers entering Beijing, China’s capital, are now expected to self-isolate for 14 days as part of anti-coronavirus measures. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng joined the Post as a reporter in 2016. She graduated from Tufts University with a degree in international relations and film and media studies. She reports on China's foreign policy.

Coronavirus outbreak: All stories